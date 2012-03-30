* Existing laws should enhance broker duties

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 30 New rules that could require certain brokers to act in the best interests of clients should enhance laws already in place for some financial advisers, a coalition of investor advocacy and trade groups wrote late on Thursday.

The letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro from groups that include the Consumer Federation of America and the AARP is the latest development in a debate about upgrading the standards of brokers who give personalized investment advice. Calls for the rules change gained traction during the 2008 financial crisis.

While the brokerage industry generally supports the change, it is concerned about how it might affect the way brokers are compensated, among other things. Brokers are paid through the commissions they receive when investors buy and sell securities. Many other types of financial advisers receive a flat annual fee for their services.

Enhancing broker responsibilities to clients would "provide badly needed and long overdue protections for individuals," but the changes must be "properly implemented," the coalition wrote.

Financial advisers who register with the SEC must act as fiduciaries, or in their clients' best interests. But brokerage firm advisers, who must register with the industry's private regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, only have to sell investments that are "suitable," based on factors such as a client's age and risk tolerance.

Brokers may earn more from some investments they propose to clients, something investor advocates say could motivate a broker to push a more lucrative product. The flat fees investment advisers charge, along with the different rules they follow, typically prevent such conflicts of interest, say investor advocates.

The coalition letter addressed points made in a July letter to the SEC from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, a trade group representing major retail brokerages.

SIFMA expressed support for a fiduciary standard for brokers, but said using established case law and legal interpretations of "fiduciary" in the context of the brokerage industry would be "commercially impractical" because of the differences in how brokerages and investment advisers run their businesses.

While the coalition said it understands the SEC must consider how new regulations could affect the brokerage industry's ability to earn money and sell certain securities, the agency should also "avoid an over-response" to these concerns.

The industry, the coalition wrote, either misunderstands fiduciary law or is making an "unwarranted effort" to limit the scope of possible changes.

Other groups that signed the letter include the Investment Adviser Association and the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Andrew DeSouza, a SIFMA spokesman, said the industry continues to support a fiduciary standard for brokers who give personalized advice.

SIFMA's July letter outlines "the optimal path forward for regulators to establish a new standard," DeSouza said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jennifer Merritt, Mark Porter and Andre Grenon)