Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - TV news channel operators gain on strong buying from domestic high networth individuals (HNI), multiple dealers said.
TV Today Network (TVTO.NS) gains 20 percent, New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS) is up 13.7 percent.
Well known domestic investor Ramesh Damani holds a 2.88 percent stake in TV Today via two entities, BSE data shows.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.