By Kate Holton and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 2 Rebekah Brooks, the Rupert
Murdoch protegee cleared last year of orchestrating a criminal
campaign that damaged the British establishment, will return to
her old job running the tycoon's British newspapers next week in
a stunning comeback.
Brooks, who worked her way up from the lowest rung on a
newsroom ladder to become one of the most influential people in
Britain, will resume oversight of the Sun and The Times of
London papers on Monday following a high-profile fall from grace
four years ago.
With sales at the brash Sun tabloid in decline and a weak
online presence, Brooks is being brought back to breathe new
life into the group.
She will be joined by Tony Gallagher as Sun Editor in Chief
- a respected journalist and a key figure in the success of
MailOnline, one of the most popular websites in the world.
"I am delighted to return to News UK," said Brooks, who was
dubbed by some as Murdoch's "fifth daughter". "It is a privilege
to be back amongst the most talented journalists and executives
in the business."
Her return was condemned by critics of the company who
questioned Murdoch's judgement in bringing back one of Britain's
most vilified journalists who was once depicted as a witch on
the front page of a news magazine over her role in a phone
hacking scandal.
Chris Bryant, an opposition lawmaker who has been an arch
opponent of News Corp's aggressive tactics, said the 84-year-old
Murdoch was "sticking two fingers" up to the British public by
reappointing Brooks.
The 47-year-old quit in 2011 after the News of the World
tabloid she had once edited admitted hacking into thousands of
phones to generate stories, including the phone of a murdered
schoolgirl.
The admission sparked an uproar that rocked Murdoch's media
empire, forcing the closure of the 168-year-old tabloid and a
televised questioning in parliament of the Australian-born
tycoon and his son James, both of whom apologised.
The case cost the firm millions of pounds while a year-long
public inquiry also exposed the close ties between senior News
Corp executives including Brooks, the police and leading
politicians including Prime Minister David Cameron.
"TWO FINGERS"
As the scandal engulfed his company and lawmakers who once
sought his blessing lined up to criticise his firm, Murdoch
showed his loyalty to Brooks by tipping her, its chief
executive, as his main concern.
"This one," he said, when asked for his top priority.
Brooks was found not guilty of conspiring to hack into
phones, bribing public officials for stories and perverting the
course of justice following an eight-month trial which itself
became front-page news.
As part of her defence, Brooks explained that she had had to
work her way up through aggressive, male-dominated newsrooms and
often felt out of her depth as she was quickly promoted.
Back in her old job, she will have to tackle the slide in
sales of the Sun, Britain's biggest-selling newspaper and work
with Gallagher, currently deputy editor at the Daily Mail and a
former Telegraph newspaper editor, to build a stronger digital
presence.
Steven Barnett, professor of communications at the
University of Westminster, said Brooks' return would be awkward
for politicians who had previously acknowledged they had become
too close to her when she was at the height of her powers.
"It's another reason for questioning the judgment of Murdoch
himself, because he must surely appreciate the political
embarrassment caused at the time by her and those close to her,"
he said.
