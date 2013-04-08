The Fox logo is pictured on signage at the Fox TV network summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 14, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

News Corp(NWSA.O) could consider making its Fox broadcast television network a subscription service as a solution to keeping the channel off online platforms like Aereo, News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Monday.

Carey, speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, called Aereo's use of Fox's signals "disappointing." The broadcast networks have sued to block the service, backed by media heavyweight Barry Diller.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)