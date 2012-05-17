* In exclusive talks with News International - source

* Five parties had been shortlisted in site sale

LONDON May 17 British housebuilder Berkeley Group has emerged as the most likely buyer of the 15-acre former east London home of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Berkeley's St. George division is in exclusive talks with News International, a unit of News Corp, and is expected make an offer soon, the source said on Thursday.

There had been a shortlist of five parties.

News International put its Wapping home up for sale last September, ditching plans to remodel the site after shutting its News of the World Sunday tabloid in the wake of a phone-hacking scandal.

It has been reported that offers around the 150-200 million pound ($239-318 million) mark were received, although it was not known what Berkeley offered.

The site, renamed "Wapping Village" by property consultancy CBRE Group during the sales process, has been vacant since News International moved staff on its newspapers, including The Times and The Sunday Times, into neighbouring offices.

British housebuilder Barratt Developments and developer Cooper Group indicated their interest last year.

Cooper was also linked to the site when it was for sale in 2008 as part of a 200 million pound scheme to create a 2 million square feet housing, office and retail complex.

News International abandoned that sale against a poor economic backdrop, saying at the time it would move staff from other offices to the Wapping site, which it would later remodel.

The site, which will have risen steeply in value since Murdoch bought it in the 1980s, was the scene of riots in 1986 which saw thousands of demonstrators clash with police in protests at Murdoch's move to shift his news operation out of Fleet Street.

Berkeley and CBRE declined to comment. News International was not available for comment.