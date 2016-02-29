By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 29 News Corp went to
trial on Monday in a class action lawsuit that accuses the
company of monopolizing the market for in-store promotions at
some 52,500 retail stores across the United States.
Jury selection got underway in federal court in Manhattan in
an antitrust lawsuit filed by consumer packaged goods companies
including Dial Corp, Kraft Heinz Foods Co and
Smithfield Foods Inc.
The lawsuit claims News Corp has monopolized the U.S. market
for in-store promotion services, where it acts as a middleman to
help companies promote goods through coupon dispensers,
electronic signs, end-of-aisle displays and shopping cart ads.
The plaintiffs said News Corp, which is controlled by
billionaire Rupert Murdoch, has dominated this market since 2004
by locking up exclusive long-term contracts with retailers.
By 2009, the plaintiffs said News Corp controlled 90.5
percent of the market. In 2014, its sole remaining competitor,
Valassis Communications Inc, abandoned the business,
according to court papers.
The plaintiffs said News Corp's anti-competitive conduct
forced them to pay artificially high prices to promote such
goods as Dial soap and Heinz ketchup.
It's unclear from court records how much in damages News
Corp could face.
While the plaintiffs had until recently been seeking damages
that could reach $2.5 billion if tripled by a federal judge
under U.S. antitrust law, pre-trial rulings have recently
limited News Corp's potential liability.
News Corp has denied the plaintiffs' allegations, and says
it has "acted lawfully at all times, and caused no harm to
competition or the competitive process."
The litigation is part of a long-running battle over News
Corp's marketing operations.
In January 2010, the New York-based company agreed to pay
$500 million to end rival Valassis's antitrust lawsuit
over the newspaper coupon market.
The case is Dial Corp et al v. News Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-06802.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)