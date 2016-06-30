LONDON, June 30 The boss of Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp said the timing of the U.S. group's offer for
talkSPORT-owner Wireless after the post-Brexit drop in
the pound was "auspicious", although the companies had been in
talks for some time.
"Clearly it's a deal that's been in the works for a while,
but it's quite fair to say that the decline in the pound is
auspicious in the circumstances," Thomson told Reuters after the
announcement of the 220 million-pound ($295 million) deal that
brings together the publisher of The Sun and The Times
newspapers with the sports radio broadcaster.
Murdoch said on Tuesday the falling pound made Britain more
competitive, Sky News and Times journalist Ed Conway tweeted.
The value of the pound hit a 31-year low against the dollar
on Monday after Britons voted to leave the European Union a week
ago.
($1 = 0.7448 pounds)
