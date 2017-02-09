Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of the Dow
Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted a
second-quarter loss as it struggles to offset the decline in
advertising income in its newspaper business.
Net loss available to News Corp shareholders was $290
million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31,
compared with a profit of $62 million, or 11 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said
revenue fell 2.1 percent to $2.12 billion.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)