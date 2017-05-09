May 9 News Corp reported its first
revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones
Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its
digital real estate business.
Net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $5 million,
or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from
$149 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
News Corp, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said
its revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion.
The company, whose newspapers include the New York Post, the
Times in London and the Australian, has been transforming its
business and moving away from its dependency on ads from its
traditional media business towards the digital real estate
services business.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)