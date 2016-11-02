Nov 2 News Corp's Wall Street Journal
will launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections
on Nov. 14, Gerald Baker, the editor-in-chief, told employees in
a memo on Wednesday.
"We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a
sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our
digital horizons continue to expand," Baker said in the memo
reviewed by Reuters. "As I previously mentioned, there will
unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the
process."
A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co, which oversees Wall Street
Journal, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)