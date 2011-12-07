A broken rotating advertising board is seen outside the entrance to News International's newspaper headquarters in Wapping, East London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Police investigating illegal telephone hacking centred at the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, said on Wednesday, they had arrested, Glen Mulcaire, the man at the heart of the scandal.

Here are details of the arrests so far in Scotland Yard's Operation Weeting:

* British police arrested Glen Mulcaire, the private investigator who worked for years for the News of the World and has been accused of listening to many phone mail messages on behalf of journalists. Mulcaire was originally jailed in 2007, along with the paper's royal reporter Clive Goodman, for illegally accessing the voicemails of royal aides and five other figures.

* Police arrested a 31-year-old woman on November 30 on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages. Bethany Usher worked as a reporter for the News of the World - the now-defunct News Corp Sunday tabloid at the heart of the hacking scandal - between January 2006 and October 2007. She is now a senior lecturer in media and journalism studies at Teesside University.

* Police arrested a man on September 7 on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages.

* Detectives arrested an unnamed 30-year-old man on September 2 on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages.

* Former News of the World feature writer Dan Evans, arrested on August 19 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept voicemails. Evans was suspended by his newspaper in 2010.

* Police arrested James Desborough, a former Hollywood reporter at the tabloid, on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Desborough, detained on August 18, joined the Sunday tabloid in 2005 as a showbusiness and news reporter and became the Los Angeles-based U.S. editor in 2009.

* Greg Miskiw, who ran News of the World's news desk for many years, was arrested on "suspicion of unlawful interception of communications", after he arrived by appointment at a London police station on August 10.

* A man arrested on August 2 is suspected of corruption and conspiring to intercept communications. Sky News, named him as Stuart Kuttner, an ex-managing editor of the News of the World.

* Rebekah Brooks resigned as chief executive of New International on July 15 and was arrested two days later on suspicion of corruption and intercepting communications. She was released on bail after 12 hours in police custody. Brooks had provoked widespread anger over the phone-hacking scandal. In 2009, she was promoted to become chief executive of News International, News Corp's British arm, reporting to Murdoch's son James.

* Neil Wallis, deputy editor of News of the World when Andy Coulson was editor, was arrested on July 14 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. Wallis, who was a deputy editor of the Sun and editor of the People, became executive editor of the News of the World in 2007.

* Andy Coulson, editor of News of the World from 2003 to 2007, then Prime Minister David Cameron's communications chief until his resignation, was arrested on July 8 on suspicion of corruption and trying to intercept communications.

* Clive Goodman,

