Tender offer for Uster postponed due to regulatory delay
19 December 2011
- The launch of the public tender offer by Toyota Industries
Corporation ("TICO") for all publicly held registered shares of
Uster Technologies Ltd. ("Uster") has been postponed to end of
January 2012.
- Cause of the postponement is a delay of merger control
clearance proceedings in some jurisdictions.
- TICO remains committed to become the controlling shareholder
in Uster and run it as an independent, fully owned subsidiary
under the leadership of the existing management.
For full release please click on the link below :
www.toyota-industries.com
