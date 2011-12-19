Tender offer for Uster postponed due to regulatory delay 19 December 2011 - The launch of the public tender offer by Toyota Industries Corporation ("TICO") for all publicly held registered shares of Uster Technologies Ltd. ("Uster") has been postponed to end of January 2012. - Cause of the postponement is a delay of merger control clearance proceedings in some jurisdictions. - TICO remains committed to become the controlling shareholder in Uster and run it as an independent, fully owned subsidiary under the leadership of the existing management. For full release please click on the link below : www.toyota-industries.com ======================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question]. Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com