Alpiq announces details of job cuts in Switzerland 24 January 2012 Following completion of the consultation process with the Personnel Committee, Alpiq today announces details of the job cuts in Switzerland which was communicated at the beginning of November as part of the comprehensive restructuring programme. The company plans to shed 170 jobs in Switzerland, 130 of which in the form of redundancies. This move affects in particular the energy trading area and staff as well as support functions. In support of those affected, a severance plan has been drawn up for which CHF 12.2 million is reserved. www.alpiq.com