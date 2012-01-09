Burckhardt Compression appoints new Executive Board member
January 9, 2012
Martin Heller, Head of New Machine Sales at Burckhardt
Compression and a member of the Executive Board, is handing over
his management responsibilities to Dr. Daniel Schillinger on
April 1, 2012. Mr. Heller will assume responsibility for
Business Development on the same day.
Dr. Daniel Schillinger (52) will assume the position of Head
of Sales for Burckhardt Compression's new machines business and
become a member of the Executive Board on April 1, 2012. Dr.
Schillinger currently holds a group-level position as head of
sales & marketing at an international industrial company. He has
many years of experience in sales & marketing, as a department
head and in board-level positions at internationally active
companies such as Hilti, Mettler Toledo, Grundfos, Landis & Gyr
and ABB
For full release please click on the link below
here
