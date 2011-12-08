Lonza Signs Applied Protein Services Agreement with ImmuneMed for mmunogenicity Risk Assessment and Deimmunization of Novel Protein December 8, 2011 Lonza announced today an agreement with a South Korean Biotechnology company, ImmuneMed, Inc. for the in silico screening followed by deimmunization of their Virus Suppressing Factor (VSF), under investigation for the treatment of viruses such as the encephalomyocarditus, influenza and hepatitis. Under the agreement, Lonza will perform an immunogenicity risk assessment using their latest version (v.3) of their T-cell epitope prediction engine, Epibase™. This assessment will help reduce ImmuneMed's attrition rate in their drug development program. The pre-clinical assessment will be performed at Lonza's protein services and development facility in Cambridge, UK For full release please click on the link below here ======================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question]. Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com