Feb 4 News Corp :
* Reports second quarter results for fiscal 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $2.16 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.13 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 News and information services segment EBITDA $158 million
versus $216 million year ago
* Says decline in total qtrly reported revenues includes a
negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations of $141
million
* Qtrly book publishing revenue $446 million versus $469
million
* Qtrly News and information sevices segment EBITDA $ 158
million versus $ 216 million
