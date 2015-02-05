(Adds details of financial results)
Feb 5 News Corp, owner of the Wall
Street Journal and HarperCollins, reported quarterly revenue and
a profit just above analysts' consensus forecast as its book
publishing and real estate businesses offset dwindling print
revenue.
Total revenue for the second quarter increased 2 percent to
$2.28 billion, slightly ahead of the forecast of $2.25 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
News Corp's revenue is largely dependent on its newspaper
holdings in the United States, Australia and Great Britain. But
the company has been making an effort to diversify its business,
especially in digital real estate websites, which include the
recently acquired U.S. site Move and its stake in Australian REA
Group.
Newspapers have been plagued by declines in advertising
revenue.
"It is fair to say that the expansion of our digital real
estate portfolio should provide a firm foundation for future
growth," Chief Executive Robert Thomson said during an earnings
call on Thursday.
Revenue at the New York-based company's digital real estate
services unit, which includes Move, jumped 50 percent to $154
million.
At HarperCollins, revenue increased 20 percent to $469
million. The book publisher is set to release the highly
anticipated novel from "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper
Lee, "Go Set a Watchman," on July 14.
Revenue at News Corp's news and information unit fell about
6 percent to $1.52 billion, hurt by lower advertising and
subscription sales, including an $11 million revenue shortfall
at Dow Jones' enterprise division.
However, at the Wall Street Journal, overall advertising
rose 2 percent for both print and digital sales, mainly from
technology and finance companies.
Net income available to shareholders fell to $142 million, or
24 cents per share, from $150 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share,
ahead of analysts' expectations for 24 cents.
News Corp, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch, split from
its television, cable and entertainment properties - now under
Twenty-First Century Fox - in 2013. Murdoch also
controls Fox.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jennifer
Saba in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet
Das)