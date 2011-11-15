* Lawyer says hacking possible after reporter's jailing
* More than one "rogue reporter" was responsible
* News International disputes involvement of second tabloid
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 15 Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper arm said on Tuesday it could not guarantee
phone-hacking at the News of the World had ended when one of its
reporters was jailed in 2007 and conceded the practice had
involved more than one "rogue reporter".
Speaking at an inquiry set up by Prime Minister David
Cameron amid public outrage at the scandal, the lawyer for News
International made the admissions but queried suggestions the
scandal had spread to more of its publications or involved
dozens of reporters.
"Phone-hacking was wrong, it was shameful," said Rhodri
Davies, lawyer for News International, the UK arm of Murdoch's
News Corp media empire.
The Leveson inquiry's lawyer Robert Jay said on Monday other
tabloid newspapers including News International's The Sun might
have been involved, based on extracts in notebooks belonging to
Glenn Mulcaire, the private detective who was jailed for
phone-hacking in 2007.
Jay also said the notebooks had names of 27 News of the
World reporters apart from former royal correspondent Clive
Goodman, long blamed by News International as a lone "rogue"
member of staff who also went to prison in 2007.
"We accept that phone-hacking at the News of the World was
not the work of a single rogue reporter," Davies said.
NO GUARANTEES
"I am not going to give any guarantees that there was no
phone-hacking by or for the News of the World after 2007. If
phone-hacking continued after that it was not ... what Mr Jay
described as 'the thriving cottage industry.'"
The inquiry has heard how Mulcaire was given 2,266 tasks
which included details of almost 5,800 potential victims,
including actor Hugh Grant and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
Whilst accepting wrongdoing at the News of the World, which
was closed down in July, Davies said the suggestion that 27
reporters had been involved had caused them "surprise".
Davies said a core of four reporters at the News of the
World had ordered 2,143 of these tasks and Goodman would have
been responsible for some of the remaining 123. He said News
International rejected suggestions The Sun had been involved, a
claim he said that had been made by actor Jude Law.
"That claim is disputed and we do not accept that the
documents referenced by Mr Jay provide it with any cogent
support," Davies told the inquiry.
He added News International was taking a "sensible and
constructive" approach to civil claims against it for breach of
privacy and settlements were being offered at a level that a
former London High Court judge deemed a court would set plus 10
percent.
The Leveson inquiry, held at London's Royal Courts of
Justice and expected to last a year, will hear from politicians,
celebrities and families of crime victims as part of an
examination of press standards which could lead to tighter
regulation for the whole industry.
Davies and Jonathan Caplan, the lawyer representing The
Associated Newspaper group, both appealed to the
inquiry not to end the system of self-regulation based on past
events, saying a vigorous media was more important than ever to
deal with the rise of so-called "spin doctors".
Caplan also said there was no evidence journalists from
Associated Newspapers, which includes the Daily Mail and Mail on
Sunday titles, had carried out phone-hacking or bribed police
officers.