July 23 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
finally unveiled the brand and business of its 18-month old
education division after spending the last year embroiled in the
fallout from a phone hacking at its UK newspapers.
News Corp said on Monday the education unit will be called
Amplify and will focus on kindergarten through high school,
creating digital products and services for students, teachers
and parents.
The unit is headed up by Joel Klein, former New York City
schools chancellor, who joined the company in November 2010.
Klein was deployed to oversee the far-reaching internal
investigation into the hacking scandal seven months later,
putting on hold the plans to fully move ahead with the education
business.
Amplify is teaming up with AT&T Inc, using its 4G
mobile tablet technology. They will begin to introduce new
curriculum products through tests in U.S. schools during the
2012-2013 school year.
In November 2010, News Corp bought Brooklyn, New York-based
Wireless Generation for about $300 million and will use its
technology to provide educational analytics and formative
assessment.
Murdoch, best known as a media and newspaper baron, has been
an outspoken critic of structural weaknesses in U.S. public
schools.
When News Corp splits into separate entertainment and news
companies in the next year, the education business is expected
to move into the news company alongside newspapers like The Wall
Street Journal and Britain's The Sun and the Dow Jones newswire
service.
Klein, a former White House litigator, is widely seen as a
likely candidate to take the top job at the new News Corp
company, while Murdoch will remain as chairman.