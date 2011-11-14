* Three-month review of editorial spending conducted by 26
auditors
* News Ltd says it will still make changes, adopt single
code of conduct
* Shares unmoved, up 1 pct vs broader market up 0.9 pct
(Adds quote, details)
MELBOURNE, Nov 14 Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp said on Monday it had found no evidence that its
Australian unit had illegally tapped phones or made payments to
public officials, after a three-month review of expenses at its
major newspapers.
The internal investigation in Australia followed the phone
hacking scandal at News Corp's UK arm, which resulted in the
shutdown of its News of the World tabloid.
In a statement, the Australian unit News Ltd said
the company review, conducted by 26 auditors, examined editorial
expenses over five years at major News publications including
The Australian, the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun.
"The review's findings provide the strongest possible
support for News Limited's assertion that its editorial staff
have not commissioned the kind of illegitimate surveillance or
payments that have come to light in the UK," the company said.
Still, the company said it will make changes including
adopting a single code of conduct across its editorial
operations and further strengthening the approval process "for
any use of private investigators".
The locally listed shares gained 1.0 percent, in line with
the broader market's 0.9 percent rise.
The News of the World was revealed this year to have run an
industrial-scale operation to hack into the phones of murder
victims including British schoolgirl Milly Dowler as well as
celebrities and politicians.
The scandal caused a wave of public anger in Britain which
ultimately brought about the closure of the tabloid, shook the
political establishment and saw the head of the country's
largest police force resign.
News Corp executive James Murdoch, son of media mogul
Rupert, last week held his line that he was innocent of covering
up phone-hacking at the News of the World and blamed other
former executives in a UK parliamentary hearing.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by
Ed Davies)