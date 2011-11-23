* Australian arm of News Corp denies allegations made by
ex-politician
* Police say launched an investigation on Nov. 4
MELBOURNE Nov 23 The Australian arm of
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp denied on Wednesday
allegations by a former politician that it tried to influence
his vote on media laws.
Australian Federal Police began an investigation on Nov. 4
after receiving a referral related to the allegations made
against the executive at News Ltd, the Australian arm of News
Corp, a police spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.
"News Limited chairman and chief executive John Hartigan
categorically denied allegations of improper conduct by the
company which were published in the Fairfax press today," News
Ltd said in a statement.
"The executive referred to in today's report, Malcolm
Colless, has confirmed that no improper conversation took place
during the 1998 lunch with former Nationals senator, Mr O'Chee,"
it said.
It added that neither News Ltd nor Colless have been
contacted by the Australian Federal Police.
Murdoch's rival news group in Australia, Fairfax Media
, on Wednesday ran reports that former National party
Senator Bill O'Chee said he was told by a News Ltd executive at
a lunch in 1998 that he would be "taken care of" if he opposed
proposed legislation creating digital television in Australia.
"I believed that (he) was clearly implying that News
Corporation would run news stories or editorial content
concerning any issue I wanted if I was to cross the floor (vote
on non-party lines) and oppose the digital conversion
legislation," The Age newspaper quoted O'Chee as saying.
O'Chee issued a nine-page statement to police last month
after he was approached by a federal police agent, said The Age.
O'Chee could not be reached for comment.
Some media companies, including News Ltd, were
opposed to the digital conversion legislation as incumbent
broadcasters received six new TV channels each for free, and it
protected existing operators by banning new TV stations for 10
years.
O'Chee said News Ltd was concerned about the effect the
digital conversion legislation would cause to its Foxtel pay TV
business venture, as it would reduce subscriptions, The Age
article said.
The probe in Australia comes as some investors in News Corp
have been pressing for Murdoch and his son James to step back
from the business after the phone hacking scandal in
Britain. .
Earlier this year, Australia's government accused a Murdoch
tabloid paper of campaigning for "regime change", as lawmakers
conduct an inquiry into media laws in the wake of the worsening
UK phone hacking scandal..
News Ltd. controls 70 percent of Australia's newspaper
readership market.
News Corp has said an internal investigation in Australia
found no evidence that its local unit had illegally tapped
phones or made payments to public officials, after a three-month
review of expenses at its major newspapers.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed
Davies and Jonathan Thatcher)