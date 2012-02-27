LONDON Feb 27 Singer Charlotte Church and
her parents settled her
phone-hacking damages action against the publishers of the now
defunct News of the World for 600,000 pounds ($951,400) at the
High Court on Monday.
The settlement, one of the highest to be paid out in the
phone-hacking scandal, includes 300,000 pounds in legal costs.
The singer said afterwards she had been "sickened and
disgusted" at what she called the industrial scale of the
paper's illegal activities.
Lawyers for the 26-year-old and her parents, James and
Maria, confirmed last week that terms had been agreed with News
Group Newspapers (NGN).
The court heard that 33 articles in the News of the World
were the product of hacking into her family's voicemails when
Church was a teenager.
Her phone had been hacked in 2002 and journalists also
placed her under surveillance and gained access to her medical
records.
The court was told her mother had been coerced into an
interview with the paper about how Maria had self-harmed and
attempted suicide after reporters gained information from hacked
voicemails about her medical history.
Reading from a statement after Monday's hearing, the Welsh
singer said: "What I have discovered as the litigation has gone
on has sickened and disgusted me.
"Nothing was deemed off limits by those who pursued me and
my family, just to make money for a multinational news
corporation."
Church, who gave evidence to the ongoing Leveson inquiry
into British press conduct last November, was one of several
high-profile figures who have launched legal action against the
British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Deals in 15 cases were agreed earlier this month while a
further 37 claims were settled in January, with payouts ranging
from about 40,000 to 130,000 pounds. Others are in the pipeline.