LONDON Feb 19 News International
, the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp group, announced on Sunday it would publish a Sunday
edition of Britain's scandal-hit Sun tabloid for the first time
next weekend.
In an internal memo to all staff, News International chief
executive Tom Mockridge said the first edition of 'The Sun on
Sunday' would appear on Feb. 26.
The announcement will appear on the front page of the Sun
newspaper on Monday.
Nine current and former Sun staff have been arrested in
recent weeks, after a secretive group set up by News Corp to
trawl through emails, expense accounts and notebooks in a hunt
for signs of criminality, passed information to the police.
The arrests were part of a wider investigation into
journalists' payments to police for tipoffs, and other illegal
news gathering practices, that have rocked political, media and
police establishments in Britain over the past year.
The Sun on Sunday will replace the News of the World, which
News Corp abruptly shut last July after an inquiry into the use
of telephone hacking to generate stories provoked a public
outcry.
"News Corporation has made clear its determination to sort
out what has gone wrong in the past and we are fundamentally
changing how we operate as a business," Mockridge's memo said.
"The commitment of News Corporation to invest in a new
edition is the strongest possible message of support we could
wish for."
The memo said Rupert Murdoch, who arrived in London last
week to reassure employees at the Sun after the arrest of some
of its senior journalists, would oversee the launch.
"I am sure every one of us will seize the opportunity to
pull together and deliver a great new dawn for the Sun this
Sunday," the memo said.
Murdoch bought the Sun in 1969 and swiftly turned it into a
sensationalist daily tabloid, renowned for political clout,
campaigns, entertainment stories, sex scandals, banner headlines
and topless "Page 3" girls.
The latest scandal to hit News International, which groups
the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times, had sparked fear that
Murdoch's visit to London would signal the 80-year-old media
mogul's intention to quit the British media altogether.