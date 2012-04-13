By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 A British parliamentary report
into a phone hacking scandal may lead eventually to News Corp
being forced into cutting or selling its stake in the
highly profitable pay-TV firm BSkyB, having already
dropped its bid to buy it outright last year.
Parliament's culture committee is widely expected to
criticise News Corp in its long-awaited report, raising the
possibility that the British broadcast watchdog Ofcom will take
action against Rupert Murdoch's media conglomerate.
News Corp lies at the centre of a long-running scandal over
phone and computer hacking, in which journalists intercepted the
voicemails of celebrities and crime victims, and now faces
allegations that police officers were also paid for information
that was used in newspaper reports.
Ofcom, which has to ensure that directors of TV companies
are "fit and proper" to hold a broadcast licence, is already
conducting its own investigation into News Corp and BSkyB's
directors, including Murdoch's youngest son James, who resigned
as BSkyB chairman last week but remains on the board.
Meanwhile, Murdoch's influential British newspapers, which
were subdued for a time at the height of the scandal, have gone
on the offensive against Conservative Prime Minister David
Camerson and his coalition government.
"From a political standpoint, Rupert Murdoch's attacks could
have really burned his bridges with the government," said Ian
Whittaker, a media analyst at London investment bank Liberum
Capital, who follows BSkyB.
"From the point of view of News Corp's opponents, if you
wanted to lance this whole boil once and for all with News Corp
and its stake in Sky, this would be a very good opportunity to
do that," he said.
"The more this investigation goes on, and the more that is
disclosed, the greater the risks for News Corp that it could be
forced to sell its stake," he said. "It's not probable at the
moment but increasingly possible."
Culture committee member Tom Watson, a dogged critic of the
Murdochs, said Ofcom was awaiting the report. "Ofcom have
already written to the committee at the start of this inquiry to
say that as they seek to apply the 'fit and proper' test, that
they will be looking at the report," he told Reuters.
The lawmakers may blame the culture at News Corp, following
the scandal at the News of the World tabloid, which the group
closed down last July. However, they are debating how far they
can assign blame on individuals without prejudicing any future
criminal trials.
After summoning father and son to parliament for a grilling
last summer, the culture select committee could publish its
findings and recommendations by the end of April. The government
must respond within two months.
The committee has already accused News Corp of "collective
amnesia" in a previous report after a host of company executives
said they couldn't remember who had done what and when.
The final report may encourage Ofcom, which has kept a
deceptively low profile so far, to take a fresh look at News
Corp's 39 percent stake in BSkyB. Ofcom already reminded the
public of its duty to ensure directors and owners of TV
companies are "fit and proper" during News Corp's ultimately
aborted bid to buy the rest of BSkyB in 2011.
GREAT INFLUENCE
News Corp also owns around 40 percent of the British
national newspaper market, which has helped 81-year-old Murdoch
senior to wield great influence for decades.
Tackling Murdoch's level of media ownership would, critics
say, reduce his influence, which they also blame for an initial
reluctance by the police and some politicians to investigate the
hacking allegations thoroughly.
While the "fit and proper" test is vague and rarely applied,
it has rattled investors in BSkyB. Ofcom played a role in
forcing BSkyB to sell down a stake in commercial TV rival ITV
in 2010, even though it was below a legal threshold.
Analysts now believe News Corp is more likely to be forced
to reduce its stake in BSkyB than to be allowed to increase it,
far less to pursue a full takeover again in the near future.
One executive who has worked alongside James Murdoch told
Reuters that no one had realised last year quite how important
the Ofcom investigation would become. "That's no longer the
case," the executive said, requesting anonymity.
"Ofcom are likely to look very closely at what the select
committee says," said Becket McGrath, a competition law partner
at Edwards Wildman.
"While Ofcom taking away Sky's licence seems unlikely, if
they find a wider problem concerning the corporate culture at
News Corp, this may necessitate a stronger 'cordon sanitaire'
between the companies to protect Sky from any fallout."
A separate judicial inquiry into press standards, which is
due to hear evidence from Rupert and possibly James Murdoch
later this month, is also likely to examine the report as it
draws up new recommendations to regulate the press.
Both News Corp and BSkyB declined comment for this article.
DELAYS
The cross-party committee has taken months to produce its
findings, which had been expected before Christmas, highlighting
the difficulty that members from the Conservative and opposition
Labour parties are having in agreeing their verdict.
The committee reopened its inquiry last year to find out
whether it had been lied to in its original investigation.
Feeling that an important element of British democracy had
been cast aside by a company that did not take the inquiry
seriously, this time around the 11 members interviewed all News
Corp's main executives from Rupert Murdoch down.
They will now decide whether James Murdoch, who stood down
at BSkyB in the hope of shielding the company from the scandal,
showed incompetence or dishonesty in his dealings.
The government is not obliged to follow the report's
recommendations, but political analysts say the committee's
power has already been demonstrated through its ability to
summon and interrogate high-profile witnesses in hearings that
have been broadcast around the world.
Two people familiar with workings of the committee said
members wanting to criticise James Murdoch appeared to have the
upper hand over those who accepted he did not realise the scale
of the problem at the News of the World.
The Labour politicians have traditionally been more hostile
to News Corp, but the committee, which also has one member from
the junior coalition Liberal Democrat party, is not split
strictly along party lines.
"If the Labour people all turn up on the day and can keep
the Liberal Democrat MP on side, they should have the edge," one
of the people familiar with the committee's workings said. "But
they are unlikely to want to roll over the Conservatives
completely; the committee tradition prefers consensus."
Watson told Reuters there might be some areas of contention,
but declined to say what they were. "It's difficult to say, even
now, but my sense is most of the report will be published with
the unanimous support of all members. There might be one or two
points where we disagree."
LEGAL DANGERS
The committee may be hamstrung by the fact that some of the
executives it questioned have already been arrested, meaning it
may have to tone down its language. Britain's attorney general
is due to brief the committee on Monday, and is expected to
advise its members on how to avoid prejudicing any future trial.
One way to do that, lawyers and academics say, would be to
avoid specific criticism of individuals and instead target the
company as a whole.
"In the longer term, the health of the media sector may
benefit more if the committee focuses on the company and the
structural issues that were discovered rather than individuals,"
said Jonathan Tonge, head of politics at Liverpool University.
Watson said caution was one reason why the report's
publication has been repeatedly delayed. "The reason it's taking
so long is we've been very, very cautious. We test the meaning
of words within phrases within sentences within paragraphs."