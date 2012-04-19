LONDON, April 19 British legislators said on
Thursday they hoped to publish on May 1 a long-awaited report
into a phone hacking scandal centred on News Corp's
now-closed News of the World tabloid.
Parliament's culture committee is widely expected to
criticise News Corp in the report, raising the possibility that
the British broadcast watchdog Ofcom will force Rupert Murdoch's
media conglomerate to cut or sell its stake in the highly
profitable pay-TV firm BSkyB.
The committee hopes to reach agreement on the report in a
vote at the end of this month, with publication the following
morning, committee member Paul Farrelly said.
News Corp lies at the centre of a long-running scandal over
phone and computer hacking, in which journalists intercepted the
voicemails of celebrities and crime victims, and now faces
allegations that police officers were also paid for information
that was used in newspaper reports.