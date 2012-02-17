LONDON Feb 17 Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm is set to launch a Sun on Sunday newspaper "very soon" it said on Friday, as the media owner reassured staff he was still committed to their work in Britain.

Murdoch was spending the day at his east London base to try and reassure staff at his mass selling Sun tabloid after a string of arrests rocked staff in recent weeks.

Murdoch sent an email to staff confirming that he was still committed to the paper and would launch a Sunday tabloid to replace the News of the World which was closed last year at the height of a phone hacking scandal.