* Editors appointed on temporary acting basis
* Independent directors refuse to approve appointment
* Murdoch seeks to cut costs at Times and Sunday Times
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Jan 18 Rupert Murdoch risked a spat with
directors tasked with protecting the independence of London's
Times and Sunday Times newspapers on Friday after ignoring their
disapproval and appointing temporary acting editors to both
titles.
The independent directors refused to formally approve the
appointments in an apparent disagreement over the future of the
papers, which Murdoch's British newspaper operation said were in
a "very difficult financial position."
The Times reported that the independent directors "refused
to accept News Corporation's nominations of the two men for
permanent appointments." The company said it was going
ahead with the appointments on an acting basis.
"During this interim period of continued consultation ... we
still have a responsibility to provide these two newspapers and
their journalists with strong and stable leadership," said News
International Chief Executive Mike Darcey.
Darcey said John Witherow, the editor of the weekly Sunday
Times, would become acting editor of the daily Times, effective
immediately.
Witherow's deputy, Martin Ivens, takes over as Sunday Times
editor, but again on an acting basis.
Witherow, who has edited the Sunday Times for 18 years, will
fill the gap left by the departure of James Harding from the
editorship of the Times in December.
The independent directors, who include former Bank of
England Deputy Governor Rupert Pennant-Rea, are responsible for
ensuring that Murdoch abides by undertakings he made when he
bought the papers in 1981.
These include ensuring that the two titles remain distinct
and have separate editors free from editorial interference. The
appointment of a new editor requires the directors' approval.
"We see our presence as the editorial equivalent of a
nuclear weapon - a deterrent to possible proprietorial
interference," Pennant-Rea told an inquiry into British media
ethics last year.
The undertakings mean Murdoch is unable to follow the lead
of rival British newspapers which have merged much of the
operations of their daily and Sunday titles to save money as
circulations and revenues fall.
News International is reported to have made an informal
approach to the government before Christmas to explore
possibility of being freed from the undertakings, but it now
says it has no intention of dropping the pledges or merging the
titles.
TORRID TIMES
Witherow and Ivens met the independent directors on
Thursday, but the directors withheld formal approval of their
appointments pending a review of the undertakings, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"Following (the directors' meeting) yesterday we welcome
their clear understanding of the very difficult financial
position of our newspapers and therefore the need to address the
undertakings given in 1981," said Darcey.
"A thorough assessment of the undertakings will enable them
to make recommendations to us and to government as to how the
newspapers can be structured in order to reduce their costs and
become economically viable," he added.
The stand-off with the independent directors comes at a
torrid time for News International, following the departure of
its former chief executive Tom Mockridge and coming after the
phone-hacking scandal at its now defunct News of the World
tabloid.
Responding to criticism from investors, Murdoch is splitting
his News Corp media empire into two companies, separating his
newspaper and publishing businesses from the more profitable
film and television interests.