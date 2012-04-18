April 18 News Corp is expected to
suspend half the voting rights of its non-American shareholders
to comply with a U.S. law that limits foreign ownership, after
the company found it had breached the rule, Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
During a company review, News Corp found voting stock held
by foreign investors had risen above the 25 percent limit set by
the Communications Act of 1934, the paper said.
To deal with the breach, the media company will suspend 50
percent of the voting rights of B class voting shares held by
non-American shareholders. The suspension will last until the
company is in compliance with the ownership limits, the paper
said.
News Corp owns Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the Wall Street
Journal.
News Corp would not comment on the report.