April 18 News Corp suspended half the
voting rights of its non-American shareholders to comply with a
U.S. law that limits foreign ownership, after the media company
found it had breached the rule.
During a company review, News Corp found voting stock held
by foreign investors had risen to 36 percent of its Class B
common stock, above the 25 percent limit set by the
Communications Act of 1934.
To deal with the breach, the company said the suspension of
voting rights will remain in place for as long as the company
deems it necessary to maintain compliance with U.S. law.
The Murdoch Family Trust and K. Rupert Murdoch have entered
into an agreement with the company not to vote or provide voting
instructions with respect to a portion of the shares of Class B
Common Stock they own during the voting rights suspension
period.
News Corp shares closed at $19.39 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.