SYDNEY, March 7 Top Australian pension funds are demanding News Corp chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch step down and want independent directors as part of an overhaul of the company's board, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which represents pension funds with assets totalling more than A$300 billion ($317 billion), met News Corp independent director Rod Eddington to spell out their list of demands, the paper said.

"We just can't keep letting the interests of the Murdochs overrule the diametrically opposed interests of other shareholders," the Association's manager of strategy and management Phil Spathis said in the paper.

"Bring in some new blood and make them non-executive directors."

The funds' primary concern is the induction of independent directors onto the 16-member board, which currently includes Murdoch's sons Lachlan and James, the paper said.

Murdoch, and News Corp's corporate governance, have come under scrutiny from investors and regulators after the phone hacking scandal in the United Kingdom.

Last week, James Murdoch resigned as chief executive of News International, but remained as deputy chief operating officer of News Corp.