By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 30 London police investigating
the scandal of illegal telephone hacking centred on the British
arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire said they had
made another arrest on Wednesday.
Police said a 31-year-old woman had been detained on
suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages and was
being questioned in northeast England.
Newspaper industry sources said the woman was Bethany Usher,
who worked as a reporter based in Manchester for the News of the
World - the now-defunct News Corp Sunday tabloid at the heart of
the hacking scandal - between January 2006 and October 2007.
She is now a senior lecturer in media and journalism studies
at Teesside University where a spokesman said: "It would be
inappropriate to comment on any ongoing police investigation."
Detectives launched an investigation in January into whether
journalists and private investigators, seeking gossip for
stories, illegally intercepted voicemail messages on mobile
phones of people ranging from celebrities and politicians to
murder victims and the families of dead soldiers.
They are also looking at whether reporters paid police for
information. (For timeline: )
The probe is focused on the News of the World, closed down
by News Corp's British arm News International in July after
revelations its reporters had hacked the phone of a missing
schoolgirl who was later found dead.
LIST OF SUSPECTS
The woman held on Wednesday is the 18th person to be
arrested, joining a list of suspects which includes senior News
International figures and Prime Minister David Cameron's former
media chief, Andy Coulson, an ex-editor of News of the World.
The scandal has embarrassed and damaged Murdoch and his son
James, News International's chairman, and engulfed much of the
British establishment, including senior police officers and
Cameron himself.
It also led to Cameron ordering an inquiry into the British
press which began hearings this month, delivering more damaging
allegations about the behaviour of newspapers, and suggestions
editors were fully aware of the criminal activities.
On Wednesday, Alastair Campbell, who was a powerful
communications chief under former Prime Minister Tony Blair,
told the inquiry the press had become "barely worth defending"
and "quite frankly putrid in many of its elements".
In a written statement, Campbell said he had been threatened
after doing TV interviews in 2009 in which he talked about
"systematic criminal activity" at the News of the World.
"I received a series of what can only be termed mildly
threatening text and phone messages from senior journalists and
executives at News International," he wrote.
Campbell, a former political editor at the left-leaning
Daily Mirror newspaper and a suspected hacking victim himself,
said he could not rule out that illegal methods went beyond the
News of the World to other newspapers, although he said he had
no evidence of this.
"I have also never understood how the Daily Mirror learned
of Cherie's (Tony Blair's wife) pregnancy," he said in his
written statement. "As I recall it, at the time only a tiny
number of people in Downing Street knew that she was pregnant."