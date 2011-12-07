LONDON Dec 7 Police announced another
arrest on Wednesday in an investigation into illegal telephone
hacking, which has forced Rupert Murdoch to shut Britain's
most-read weekly newspaper and rocked the country's media and
political elite.
Britain's media industry, politicians and police have been
hit this year by revelations that journalists and private
investigators illegally intercepted mobile phone voicemail
messages to get gossip for stories. Detectives are also looking
into whether reporters paid police for information.
The case forced Murdoch's News Corp to shut the News of the
World tabloid in July. Top London police officers have resigned
and Prime Minister David Cameron's media advisor - a former News
of the World editor - quit and was arrested.
A 41-year-old man has been detained in London on suspicion
of conspiring to intercept voicemail messages and perverting the
course of justice, police said. He was being held at a south
London police station.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman gave no further details
about the arrested man, other than to say he was not a police
officer. Police have made about 20 arrests in the phone hacking
case so far.
Suspected targets of the telephone hacking at the News of
the World include celebrities and politicians, families of
soldiers killed in Afghanistan and crime victims, including a
missing schoolgirl who was later found dead.
The scandal forced Murdoch's News Corp to abandon
plans to take complete control over Britain's BSkyB satellite TV
broadcaster, and has put his son James, the executive in charge
of UK operations, under fire in parliamentary hearings.
Cameron has established an inquiry into press practices,
which in recent weeks has heard testimony from movie stars,
politicians and crime victims complaining that they have been
hounded by reporters whose methods they believe are illegal.