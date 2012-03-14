LONDON, March 14 British police
investigating a phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News
of the World tabloid arrested a man for a second time on
Wednesday, who fitted the description of the tabloid's former
chief reporter, Neville Thurlbeck.
Police said officers from Operation Weeting, its
phone-hacking probe, had arrested a 51-year-old man who had
previously been arrested on Apr. 5, 2011, on suspicion of
intimidation of a witness and encouraging or assisting an
offence.
Thurlbeck, who was arrested on Apr. 5, 2011 on suspicion of
conspiring to intercept communications and unlawful interception
of voicemail messages, did not answer his phone on Wednesday.
His arrest last year was labelled as arrest "A" by police,
who used the same code for Wednesday's detention.
On Tuesday, six people including former News of the World
editor Rebekah Brooks and her husband Charlie Brooks were
arrested as part of Operation Weeting.
Last year Murdoch closed the News of the World weekly,
published by the British arm of his News Corp media
group, after a public outcry over allegations the tabloid had
also hacked the phone of a murdered schoolgirl.