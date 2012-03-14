LONDON, March 14 A former reporter on the
News of the World newspaper, the defunct News Corp
British paper at the heart of phone-hacking and corruption
allegations, said he lost his job as crime correspondent because
he refused to bribe police officers.
Jeff Edwards, who worked for the paper from 1981 until 1985,
said in a statement to the inquiry into press ethics on
Wednesday he had been told by the news editor to offer bribes
because he was failing to produce enough stories.
"I explained to him the job was difficult and his response
was something to the effect that 'we have plenty of money
available, let your contacts in the police know that we will
reward them for good information'," Edwards said.
He said he refused to do and a few weeks later, the issue
was raised again when the news editor angrily told him he should
be paying officers.
Edwards, who went on to be the Daily Mail's crime
correspondent for 17 years, said he was upset and that their job
was to expose hypocrisy and corruption and "yet here we were
with him instructing me to bribe police officers".
"I think this was probably the final nail in my coffin
because I remember him becoming angry and saying words to the
effect that 'If you will not do my bidding I will find someone
who will,'" he said. The following week Edwards said he was
replaced as crime correspondent.
London police are currently investigating allegations that
journalists made illegal payments to public officials in return
for information and have made numerous arrests, including a
number of people working for Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm
News International.
That probe is running alongside the investigation into the
illegal hacking of voicemail messages of mobile phones also
centred on News International.
Any proven bribery by journalists on Murdoch's papers could
lead to U.S. authorities taking action against News Corp under
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act resulting in possible fines of
millions of dollars and criminal charges against individuals.