LONDON May 14 Rebekah Brooks, a former top
lieutenant in Rupert Murdoch's media empire, will learn on
Tuesday whether she will be charged as part of a phone-hacking
scandal at one of his British newspapers.
Police launched an investigation in January last year into
allegations that journalists at the News of the World tabloid
regularly hacked the voicemails of phones of people from
celebrities and politicians to victims of crime.
More than 40 people, including Brooks and Prime Minister
David Cameron's former media chief, have since been arrested by
detectives investigating whether staff hacked into computers and
made payments to public officials, including the police, to get
exclusive stories.
Last month, police handed prosecutors four files of evidence
against 11 suspects to see if charges should be brought against
them over possible offences including perverting the course of
justice and interception of communications.
Brooks, former chief executive of News International, News
Corp's British newspaper arm, and an ex-editor of the News of
the World, will learn tomorrow if she will be charged.
Her husband Charlie, a race horse owner and columnist, and
five other non-journalists will also learn their fate. If
charged, they will be the first to face criminal prosecutions
over a scandal which has rocked the British establishment.
It would not only be potentially damaging to Murdoch's News
Corp empire but also embarrassing for Cameron, who is
close friends of Brooks and her husband, with whom he went to
one of the most elite British schools.
"They are both answering (police) bail dates tomorrow. I
can't say if they'll be charged or not," Brooks's spokesman told
Reuters.
In addition to the allegations of perverting the course of
justice, a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of a
life prison term, Rebekah Brooks has been arrested on suspicion
of phone-hacking and corruption.
However, detectives have not concluded their investigations
into the latter allegations.
In a statement to a public inquiry into media ethics last
week, Brooks, who quit last July as the phone-hacking furore
engulfed News International, said she was horrified by
revelations about the News of the World.
She told the inquiry that she had close contacts with
politicians even though the hacking scandal was gathering steam,
and Cameron was among those who indirectly conveyed sympathy to
her when she resigned.