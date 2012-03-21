LONDON, March 21 Former News of the World editor
Rebekah Brooks was questioned by British police again on
Wednesday for her part in a phone-hacking and bribery scandal
that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire.
Police said a 43-year-old woman answered bail at a police
station in the English county of Buckinghamshire and was
questioned by officers from Operation Elveden, which is
investigating allegations of corrupt payments to public
officials.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the
woman was Brooks, who has been arrested twice, once on suspicion
of corruption and intercepting communications, and once on
suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
The Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Brooks had arrived
at Milton Keynes police station in Buckinghamshire at 1000 GMT.
Police later said she had been rebailed to return to a London
police station in May.
Brooks, a favourite of Murdoch's, rose to become chief
executive of News International, the British publishing arm of
News Corp, until she quit at the height of the scandal
last July.