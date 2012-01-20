* UK newspaper arm settles string of cases
* Claimants include actors, politicians, celebrities
By Georgina Prodhan and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 19 The British newspaper arm
of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp settled a string of legal
claims over phone hacking on Thursday, and said this
was not an admission that management had known about the
practice or tried to cover it up.
Murdoch's News International had claimed for years that the
hacking of voicemails to generate stories was the work of a
single "rogue" reporter who went to jail for the crime in 2007.
However, under a wave of evidence last year it finally
admitted that the problem was widespread, sparking a scandal
that has rocked the company, the British press, police and the
political establishment.
On Thursday, lawyers for victims who had reached settlements
said their agreements were based on News Group Newspapers (NGN),
publisher of some of News International's titles, acknowledging
that senior management were at fault.
They said the company was now seeking to settle all the
claims. "News Group has agreed to compensation being assessed on
the basis that senior employees and directors of NGN knew about
the wrongdoing and sought to conceal it by deliberately
deceiving investigators and destroying evidence," the lawyers
said in a statement.
But News International said in a "clarification" late on
Thursday that despite agreeing the settlements it was not making
any admission that senior staff or directors at NGN had known
about the wrongdoing or tried to conceal it.
"However, for the purpose of reaching these settlements
only, NGN agreed that the damages to be paid to claimants should
be assessed as if this was the case," News International said.
In a London court packed with journalists and lawyers, Judge
Geoffrey Vos went through each case and heard the grounds for
the settlement. At the end of each statement a lawyer for News
Corp confirmed the details and offered "sincere apologies".
Settlements announced in court generally ranged from around
30,000 pounds ($46,000) to 60,000 pounds, while some were not
revealed. Actor Jude Law accepted 130,000 pounds after he was
physically followed abroad as well as in Britain.
"It is clear that I, along with many others, was kept under
constant surveillance for a number of years," Law said in a
statement. "No aspect of my private life was safe from intrusion
by News Group newspapers, including the lives of my children.
"I believe in a free press but what News Group did was an
abuse of its freedoms. They were prepared to do anything to sell
their newspapers and to make money."
The settlements may lift some immediate pressure off the
group, as it will prevent lawyers from poring over further
details in open court, and it could result in all cases
eventually settling as the size of the payouts set a precedent.
But it could also lead to increased scrutiny of the role
played by James Murdoch.
Rupert Murdoch's son James was placed in charge of News
International only after the hacking, but has been accused of
leading a cover-up. He has denied all knowledge of the scale of
the problem and blamed many of those around him for the
failings.
PAY-OUT TIME
The court was told that 36 claimants were now ready to
settle, including Law, former deputy Prime Minister John
Prescott, politician Chris Bryant and other celebrities, while
10 cases were ready to go to court.
News Corp has already received 60 claims and police say
there are almost 6,000 potential victims. The legal costs to be
paid by News International will also vary hugely, lawyers said.
Lawyers for the victims said they had obtained documents
from News International that revealed the scale of the
malpractice, partly thanks to the fact that the 12 solicitors'
firms involved had joined forces to work together.
"As a result, documents relating to the nature and scale of
the conspiracy, a cover-up and the destruction of evidence/email
archives by News Group have now been disclosed to the
claimants," their statement said.
The long-running case blew up in July when it emerged that
the voicemail of missing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, later found
murdered, had been hacked into by the News of the World.
News Corp took the drastic step of shutting down the
168-year-old tabloid and pulled its plan to take full control of
Britain's highly profitable satellite broadcaster BSkyB.
The scandal had already forced the resignation of Prime
Minister David Cameron's spokesman, a former News of the World
editor, and later prompted the resignations of senior police
officials who were accused of failing to properly investigate
the affair.
Three criminal investigations are under way while a
judge-led inquiry into Britain's press ethics sits most days,
bringing yet more attention to the conduct of the media as it
seeks to draw up new regulations.
"I'm grateful to News Group for finally acknowledging,
admitting and apologising for their unlawful voicemail
interception," Graham Shear, a lawyer representing victims who
also had his own phone hacked, told Reuters.
"But I'm a bit frustrated that they didn't find a way to do
this earlier, having previously strenuously defended my own
claim and the claims on which I'm acting."