LONDON May 9 Journalists on the News of the
World tabloid did hack the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly
Dowler but there is no conclusive evidence they deleted messages
which gave her parents false hope she was still alive, British
police said on Wednesday.
It was a Guardian report last year that journalists on
Rupert Murdoch's paper had accessed and deleted voicemails on
Dowler's phone in 2002 which provoked the scandal that has
embroiled the media magnate and his News Corp empire.
In the ensuing outcry, Murdoch shut the 168-year-old News of
the World, dropped a $12 billion bid for satellite broadcaster
BSkyB, and gave 2 million pounds to the Dowler family.
However, last December the Leveson inquiry into press ethics
was told the messages might have been automatically erased and
the Guardian admitted that it was not clear whether the News of
the World reporters had manually deleted them as first claimed.
In a statement read to the inquiry on Wednesday, Detective
Chief Inspector John Macdonald confirmed the hacking had taken
place.
"This report into the findings of the MPS (Metropolitan
Police) investigation does not go into detail about Milly's
phone being hacked," Macdonald's statement said.
"It is public knowledge that this is the case and I can
confirm that there is evidence to support the fact that it
happened."
But he said evidence about deleted messages was
inconclusive, and there was nothing to suggest that journalists
had tried to access Dowler's voicemail before her mother's
"false hope moment".
Sally Dowler has told the inquiry of her excitement when
she called her missing daughter's voicemail and had been able to
leave a message in the previously full inbox, leading her to
think that Milly had deleted some old messages.
Macdonald said he did not rule out the suggestion that
journalists has deleted messages and that two messages that were
missing.
"Whilst a reasonable understanding of the issues and events
has been developed as a result of the MPS investigation,
reaching a definitive conclusion is not, and may never be
possible," he said.
The lawyer for News International, Murdoch's British
newspaper arm, repeated their apology for the hacking.
Dowler's lawyer David Sherborne said the police report had
changed nothing, rejecting suggestions it would have meant there
should have been no inquiry and no News of the World closure.
He also criticised the police for failing to address
phone-hacking even though they had been aware of it at the time
of the hunt for Dowler.
"If Surrey Police had prosecuted this activity in 2002, then
the position would have been very different and perhaps
countless others might also have been avoided having their
private messages hacked into by the News of the World," he said.