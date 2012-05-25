* Database shows NY financier Robert Agostinelli targeted
* Evidence suggests "blagging" by Murdoch private detective
* One of few U.S. connections to News Corp hacking scandal
By Mark Hosenball
May 25 A private detective working for Rupert
Murdoch's British newspapers used a legally questionable tactic
to obtain a hotel bill that a New York financier ran up at one
of London's swankest hotels, records reviewed by Reuters show.
A database of business records compiled by British
government investigators shows that some time before his arrest
in March 2003, private investigator Steve Whittamore, or someone
working for him, misrepresented themselves to obtain from
Claridge's Hotel a copy of a bill belonging to Robert
Agostinelli, an American who runs the Rhone Group private equity
firm.
Whittamore was convicted of trading in illegally obtained
information but did not serve jail time. He could not be reached
for comment.
Agostinelli did not respond to messages left for him at
Rhone Group offices in New York and London.
He is a former senior partner at Goldman Sachs and
Lazard and ranks among the richest financiers in the world.
The Whittamore database entry on Agostinelli is one of the
few pieces of evidence to surface from extensive U.K.
investigations that Americans were targeted by operatives
working for Murdoch's British newspapers, who used questionable
investigative techniques.
Murdoch's News Corp newspapers in Britain are among
the principal targets of a judicial inquiry, created by British
Prime Minister David Cameron and chaired by Sir Brian Leveson, a
senior English judge, into the practices and ethics of the
British press.
A spokesperson for News International, Murdoch's
London-based newspaper publishing arm, said: "The information
you refer to was the subject of a report by the Information
Commissioner's Office in 2006 and has been examined extensively
by the Leveson Inquiry in recent months. News International has
given detailed evidence on these matters."
Allegations have surfaced that Murdoch journalists or
investigators may have used similar tactics on celebrities
visiting the United States, but so far those allegations relate
to journalists and targets based in Britain.
An FBI investigation so far has turned up no evidence to
substantiate allegations, originally made by a British newspaper
which competes with Murdoch properties, that victims of the
September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. may
have been targeted for intrusion by Murdoch journalists or
investigators.
The Whittamore database was put together by the office of
Britain's Information Commissioner, a government privacy
watchdog, from records seized in a police raid on the private
detective's office.
The database indicates that Whittamore's inquiry regarding
Agostinelli was commissioned by Murdoch's now-defunct Sunday
tabloid, the News of the World. The database shows an address
for Agostinelli on Fifth Avenue, New York City. It describes
Whittamore's assignment as a "Claridges blag".
"Blag" is a British slang word meaning that a private
detective adopts a false identity in order to con information
out of a targeted organization or individual.
In the United States, blagging is known as "pretexting".
According to the website of the Federal Trade Commission,
pretexting is illegal under federal law if the purpose is to
obtain "customer" or financial information.
In Britain, media industry sources said, blagging is usually
illegal. But newspapers can defend themselves against legal
complaints by asserting that the use of the practice in a
specific case was in the "public interest."
The Whittamore database records show that as a result of the
"Claridges blag", information was obtained about a four-day
Agostinelli hotel stay, in a room which cost 411.25 British
pounds per night. The total bill was 3,433.98 British pounds.
The records show that the hotel stay in question was in the
month of July, but do not specify a year.
Searches through media databases do not indicate that
stories about Agostinelli appeared in the News of the World in
the period before or soon after the police raid during which
Whittamore's records were seized.
Some years later, British press articles did mention
Agostinelli as a member of a group which was interested in
buying the Liverpool soccer team, but ultimately lost out to
another American bidder.
Agostinelli appeared as No. 19 in the 2011 edition of an
annual "rich list" published by Murdoch's Sunday Times of
London. The paper said Agostinelli was now "London-based", with
estimated wealth of 625 million British pounds, and counted
former French President Nicholas Sarkozy as a friend.
The journalist named in the Whittamore database as having
commissioned the private detective to investigate Agostinelli,
who now works for a different newspaper, said he had never heard
of Agostinelli and maintained that the database entry referring
to him was inaccurate.
A spokesman said Claridges had no comment.
The News International spokesperson added: "There is a
public interest defence available for any potential breach of
the Data Protection Act and you do not have the information
necessary to make any judgement on specific cases. We are not in
a position to comment on a specific case."