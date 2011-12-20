A man walks past an entrance to News International at Wapping in east London September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON The British newspaper arm of News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Tuesday it had settled legal claims with a further seven people, including a former lover of Princess Diana and a former politician, after it admitted hacking into phones.

News International said it had reached agreement with the seven claimants and agreed to pay appropriate sums by way of compensation and costs. It expressed regret for the distress caused.

The seven were Mark Oaten, Ulrika Jonsson, Abi Titmuss, Michelle Milburn, Paul Dadge, James Hewitt and Calum Best.

News International is currently negotiating a host of legal claims after it admitted hacking in to the phones of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime to secure stories.

Sky News, the news channel of BSkyB BSY.L which is part owned by News Corp, said on Tuesday that News International had paid out settlements totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds.

(Reporting by Kate Holton)