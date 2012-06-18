June 18 News Corp's Management and
Standards Committee, which is investigating the aftermath of the
media conglomerate's phone hacking scandal, will now report to
the company's top lawyer, Gerson Zweifach, News Corp said on
Monday.
The committee previously had reported to Joel Klein, who
will now focus on his full-time role as chief executive of News
Corp's fledgling education division.
Zweifach, who joined the company in January, will report on
behalf of the Standards committee to News Corp's independent
directors through Viet Dinh, who chairs News Corp's nominating
and corporate governance committee.
The Management and Standards Committee was set up as an
independent internal body in the wake of phone hacking scandal
at News Corp's British tabloids. The committee has turned over
thousands of emails and computers to British police who are
investigating the affair.