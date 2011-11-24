* Author tells inquiry how children were targeted
LONDON, Nov 24 "Harry Potter" author JK
Rowling told a public inquiry into British media standards on
Thursday she was forced to move house because of tabloid
harassment and had been made to feel like a hostage in her home
after she gave birth.
During two hours of evidence, Rowling revealed a note had
been slipped into her young daughter's schoolbag by a journalist
and that she had chased a paparazzo photographer down the street
when he tried to take a picture of her with her children.
Rowling, who is protective of her three children's privacy
and has regularly complained to the press, said if you did stand
up to certain newspapers about their behaviour, they could be
"spiteful" and seek retribution.
"This doesn't apply to the whole of the press but the
attitude seems to be utterly cavalier, indifference, what does
it matter, you're famous, you're asking for it," she said.
The Leveson inquiry, held in London's High Court, has proved
compelling viewing this week as a host of public figures from
actor Hugh Grant to families involved in notorious murders have
explained how they have suffered at the hands of newspapers.
It has shone a critical light on Britain's aggressive
tabloid press, which engages in a ruthless hunt for stories to
prop up otherwise flagging sales, splashing on the sex lives of
politicians and the stars of film, TV and sport, to whet the
appetite of celebrity-obsessed Britons.
Appearing nervous at first and speaking softly, Rowling
revealed that two years after the launch of the first of the
hugely successful Harry Potter books in 1997, she had been
forced from her home.
UNTENABLE
"It had become untenable to remain in that house," she said,
saying photographers and journalists had besieged her home,
details of which had been published by papers. "I was a sitting
duck for anyone trying to find me."
She spoke of her fury at finding a letter from a journalist
in her 5-year-old daughter's schoolbag and her outrage when the
headteacher at one of her children's schools was contacted to
try to glean details about the final book in the Potter series.
Clearly what angered her most were photos taken of her
children, particularly one of her eldest daughter in a swimsuit.
"A child, no matter who their parents are, deserves
privacy," said Rowling, whose seven Harry Potter books have sold
more than 400 million copies worldwide and spawned a
record-breaking film franchise, and has been billed as the
world's first author billionaire.
The inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister David Cameron
after it emerged that people working for the Rupert
Murdoch-owned News of the World tabloid had hacked into the
phones of thousands to secure stories, prompting a national
outcry.
But the probe has already broadened its focus to look at
wider ethical issues. At the heart of the dispute between the
press and those it reports on is what constitutes public
interest and whether a person's presence in the public eye
justifies a wider invasion of their privacy.
HYPOCRISY
The press argues that it needs minimal regulation to enable
it to expose wrongdoing and hypocrisy, but those appearing have
said that freedom of speech has been seen as a green light to
report anything, so long as it boosts sales.
One of those most damaged by Britain's tabloid press was Max
Mosley, the former head of Formula One, who appeared on the
front page of the News of the World in 2008 engaged in what the
paper falsely described as a Nazi-themed sex orgy.
Mosley, 71, later won a payout from the newspaper and has
publicly led the debate on the right to privacy.
The result of the story, he said, was that his son returned
to taking drugs and died in May 2009. Photographers then took
pictures as he entered his son's house shortly afterwards.
"What to me was so horrifying was there was no sense that
this matters," he said of the photographers, explaining that the
story had severely affected his son, who was struggling with
drug abuse. "They have no human feeling at all," he said.
Earlier actress Sienna Miller said she had been placed under
a "web of surveillance" by a tabloid newspaper which listened
into her messages and read emails, prompting her to accuse
family and friends of leaking stories to the press.
The 29-year-old star of movies such as "Layer Cake" and
"Alfie" whose on-off relationship with actor Jude Law became
staple tabloid fodder said she had been spat at and abused by
paparazzi seeking a reaction.