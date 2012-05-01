May 1 Here are the major events in the phone-hacking scandal at News Corporation.

July 4, 2011 - A lawyer for the family of murdered British schoolgirl Milly Dowler says police have told him her voicemail messages were hacked in 2002, possibly by a News of the World investigator. The disclosure comes days after Britain gives its backing for News Corp to buy out British pay-TV group BSkyB.

July 7 - News Corp announces it will close the News of the World. The July 10 edition is the last.

July 13 - News Corp withdraws its bid for BSkyB. This pre-empts a planned vote in parliament. Tom Crone, legal manager at News International, resigns.

July 15 - Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor, resigns as chief executive of News International. Les Hinton, who as executive chairman of News International told parliament in 2009 that any problem with hacking had been limited to one case, resigns as chief executive of Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the Wall Street Journal.

July 19 - Rupert Murdoch, questioned by parliament's Culture, Media and Sports committee, says he was "shocked, appalled and ashamed" when he heard about the Dowler case. James Murdoch and Brooks are also questioned.

July 21 - Tom Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News of the World, say James Murdoch's statement to the committee that he had been unaware in 2008 of an email that suggested wrongdoing was more widespread, had been mistaken.

Nov. 10 - James Murdoch, in a second appearance before the parliamentary committee, denies he misled it.

Nov. 14 - A public inquiry, chaired by Lord Leveson, begins its investigations into media ethics.

Feb. 26, 2012 - Rupert Murdoch launches a new Sunday edition of his Sun tabloid to replace the News of the World.

Feb. 29 - James Murdoch relinquishes his position as executive chairman of News International. He remains deputy chief operating officer of News Corp.

March 13 - Police arrest Brooks for a second time as well as five other people including her husband Charlie Brooks.

James Murdoch, in a letter, apologises to those affected by the hacking scandal but says he was let down by senior staff on whom he had relied. He severs all ties with News Corp's British newspaper business on March 24 and resigns as chairman of BSkyB on April 3.

March 28 - Pressure grows in Britain and Australia for new investigations into News Corp, after allegations that it ran a secret unit that promoted pirating of pay-TV rivals.

April 26 - Rupert Murdoch tells the Leveson inquiry his News of the World tabloid was an "aberration", accusing journalists of concealing a phone-hacking culture, and saying he wished he had shut it down sooner.

May 1 - A report by the parliamentary committee says that Rupert Murdoch is not fit to head a major company and should take responsibility for the culture of illegal phone hacking. It also finds that his son, James, showed an "astonishing" lack of curiosity, raising questions about his competence.