LONDON Dec 20 The British newspaper arm
of News Corp said on Tuesday it had settled legal
claims with a further seven people, including a former lover of
Princess Diana and a former politician, after it admitted
hacking into phones.
News International said it had reached agreement with the
seven claimants and agreed to pay appropriate sums by way of
compensation and costs. It expressed regret for the distress
caused.
The seven were Mark Oaten, Ulrika Jonsson, Abi Titmuss,
Michelle Milburn, Paul Dadge, James Hewitt and Calum Best.
News International is currently negotiating a host of legal
claims after it admitted hacking in to the phones of
celebrities, politicians and victims of crime to secure stories.
Sky News, the news channel of BSkyB which is part
owned by News Corp, said on Tuesday that News International had
paid out settlements totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds.