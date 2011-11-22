* Lawyer accuses Mail tabloids of intimidation
* Paper says it had to defend its reputation
* Inquiry shines spotlight on British tabloid tactics
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Nov 22 A lawyer for film star Hugh
Grant accused a British tabloid newspaper group on Tuesday of
using intimidatory tactics, saying they risked derailing an
inquiry into media standards.
David Sherborne, who is representing a number of victims of
intrusion by Britain's scoop-hungry newspapers, hit out at the
treatment of Grant after the actor told the inquiry he believed
he was the victim of phone hacking.
Prime Minister David Cameron ordered the inquiry following
disclosures about hacking of mobile phone voice messages by
reporters at the News of the World tabloid, a now defunct part
of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
The inquiry, which opened last week, is already raising
broader questions about Britain's aggressive tabloid press,
which trades on stories about the lifestyles of the rich and
famous.
Grant, star of "Four Weddings And a Funeral", told the
inquiry on Monday that he believed the mid-market Mail on Sunday
newspaper had hacked into his phone messages but had no concrete
proof.
The Mail on Sunday denied Grant's allegations, issuing a
statement calling them "mendacious smears driven by his hatred
of the media".
Sherborne said the comment and coverage on Tuesday in the
Daily Mail, the sister paper, went beyond fair comment.
"It's the intimidatory nature of it which in my submission
is something this inquiry needs to take very seriously," he
said, adding that there was a "critical distinction" between a
right of reply and a right of attack.
"If those, who have been brave enough to come and give
evidence to this inquiry about what they have suffered at the
hands of the press, hear that kind of plea in mitigation...we
may well face people who are unwilling to be that brave any
longer."
Jonathan Caplan, representing Associated Newspapers, which
includes the Mail titles, said Grant had made serious
allegations that had attracted headlines around the globe.
"Mr Grant is entitled to comment as he wishes, but we sought
to make the point that that comment was based on the flimsiest
of material," Caplan said.
"His allegation that the journalists of Associated
Newspapers had been involved in phone hacking was utterly
refuted."
The inquiry, headed by senior judge Brian Leveson, and
expected to last a year, will make recommendations that are
likely to have a lasting impact on the industry, leading to
tighter media rules or an overhaul of the current system of
self-regulation.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by David Stamp)