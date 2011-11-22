* Actor Coogan says celebrities fear tabloids
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Nov 22 Celebrities fear a backlash
from the British tabloid press if they speak out at an inquiry
into media standards, comedian and actor Steve Coogan said on
Tuesday, adding that newspapers were like the Mafia in the way
they operated.
A lawyer for film star Hugh Grant earlier warned that
intimidatory newspaper tactics risked derailing the inquiry,
ordered by Prime Minister David Cameron, after disclosures that
reporters at the now defunct News of the World had hacked
thousands of phones.
Coogan, best known in Britain for his portryal of gauche TV
presenter Alan Partridge, said he had lost count of the number
of tabloid "kiss and tell" stories about him.
He denied a Daily Mail story from 2007 which alleged he took
drugs with US actor Owen Wilson. He said at the time of the
alleged episode he had not been in the same continent as the
actor for nine months.
The inquiry, which opened last week, is shining a harsh
light on Britain's aggressive tabloid press, which trades on
stories about the lifestyles of the rich and famous.
Coogan, wearing a sober dark suit and tie, said he felt it
was necessary to speak out about the media.
"Many other celebrities, for want of a better word, have
told me that they agree with me and they would like to come (to
the inquiry) but they don't have the stomach for it and they
fear what will happen," he said.
He detailed tabloid tactics such as rooting through his
rubbish bins and harassing friends and relatives for stories
about him.
"It's like the Mafia, it's just business," he said, echoing
an attack on News Corp executive James Murdoch by a British
legislator earlier this month.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp shut down its
scandal-hit News of the World, a tabloid weekly, in July.
COULSON ACCUSED
The scandal has also raised doubts about prime minister
Cameron's judgment in employing former News of the World editor
Andy Coulson as a media adviser until earlier this year.
Coogan described being tipped off about a "sting" when
Coulson tried to get him to talk about an affair.
"There was a girl in Andy Coulson's office who was going to
speak to me on the phone -- the phone call would be recorded --
and she would try to entice me to talk about intimate details of
her and my life.
"I was told by (reporter) Rav Singh that Andy Coulson would
be listening to the call and that I would have to be very ... if
you like ... "obfuscate" when I had that phone call."
Lawyer David Sherborne, who is representing several victims
of intrusion by Britain's scoop-hungry newspapers, hit out at
the treatment of Hugh Grant after the actor told the inquiry he
believed he was the victim of phone hacking.
Grant, star of "Four Weddings And a Funeral", told the
inquiry on Monday that he believed the mid-market Mail on Sunday
newspaper had hacked into his phone messages.
The paper denied Grant's allegations, issuing a statement
calling them "mendacious smears driven by his hatred of the
media".
Sherborne said the comment and coverage on Tuesday in the
Daily Mail, the sister paper, went beyond fair comment.
"If those who have been brave enough to come and give
evidence to this inquiry about what they have suffered at the
hands of the press, hear that kind of plea in mitigation ... we
may well face people who are unwilling to be that brave any
longer."
Jonathan Caplan, representing Associated Newspapers, which
includes the Mail titles, said Grant had made serious
allegations that had attracted headlines around the globe.
"Mr Grant is entitled to comment as he wishes, but we sought
to make the point that that comment was based on the flimsiest
of material," Caplan said.
"His allegation that the journalists of Associated
Newspapers had been involved in phone hacking was utterly
refuted."
The inquiry, headed by senior judge Brian Leveson and
expected to last a year, will make recommendations that are
likely to have a lasting impact on the industry, leading to
tighter media rules or an overhaul of the current system of
self-regulation.
