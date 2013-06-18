June 18 A stunt double for Oscar-winning actress
Angelina Jolie has sued News Corp over allegations its
British newspapers hacked her phone, the first lawsuit in the
United States against the company since a hacking scandal broke
out two years ago.
The lawsuit filed on June 13 by professional stunt double,
Eunice Huthart, said reporters from News Corp's tabloids The Sun
and the defunct News of the World, hacked her mobile phone while
she was working for Jolie on location in Los Angeles.
A spokesman for News Corp declined to comment on the
lawsuit.
Huthart's lawsuit said the hacking occurred in 2004 and 2005
while she was in the United States and Britain and resulted in
lost voice messages that she never received.
The missing voice mails provided information later used in
news reports, according to the court document in U.S. District
Court in California. Huthart is seeking unspecified damages.
The allegations include stories that ran in the tabloids
about Jolie's budding relationship with actor Brad Pitt -- when
only a tight circle of people had knowledge of it -- while they
were filming the movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
In one instance, Huthart was instructed to meet Jolie, who
was checked into a hotel under the pseudonym "Pocahontas."
Huthart said she never received the message with the code name
even though Jolie's assistant said she left it for her on the
phone.
The lawsuit said that the tabloids intercepted messages left
by Jolie regarding her movie career. It citied a News of the
World article with the headline "Pitt Stop for Jolie" that began
"Hollywood babe Angelina Jolie has threatened to quit the movies
for good," according to the complaint.
Huthart of Liverpool, England, is godmother to one of
Jolie's children.
The phone hacking scandal sent shockwaves through the
British establishment, forced the closure of the Sunday tabloid
News of the World, prompted a huge police inquiry and lead to
the arrest of more than 60 people.
But until the Huthart lawsuit, the scandal has been
contained in Britain.
News Corp is preparing to split its publishing assets, which
includes its British newspapers, the Wall Street Journal and
book publisher HarperCollins, from its cable networks and movie
studio on June 28.
The case is Eunice Huthart v. News Corporation et al in U.S.
District Court for the Central District of California (Western
Division - Los Angeles) No. 13-04253