NEW YORK, April 1 News Corp and several
top officials have won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit by
shareholders who accused them of fraud for concealing illegal
phone hacking at two of its British newspapers, according to a
court decision made public on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the
defendants could not be held liable for misleading investors
based on statements that predated the start of the period for
which shareholders sought to recoup their alleged losses.
Shareholders led by the Avon Pension Fund had alleged that
statements by defendants like Rupert Murdoch and former News of
the World editor Rebekah Brooks suggested that any phone hacking
involving News Corp employees was isolated.
Gardephe gave the plaintiffs until April 30 to file an
amended complaint. His decision is dated March 31.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)