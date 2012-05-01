* Committee judgment stirs memories of Maxwell
* Harsh words did not stop tycoon's career
* Murdoch and Maxwell, both media outsiders
By Giles Elgood
LONDON, May 1 If he had not died 20 years ago,
Robert Maxwell, the disgraced newspaper tycoon, might have
allowed himself a wolfish grin at the verdict of a British
parliamentary committee on his old rival, Rupert Murdoch.
Murdoch, according to the House of Commons select committee
on culture, media and sport, which examined the phone-hacking
scandal now convulsing the Australian-born mogul's media empire,
"is not a fit person to exercise the stewardship of a major
international company".
That wording immediately awoke memories of a judgment passed
on Maxwell a generation ago by another arm of the British
establishment, the Department of Trade and Industry, which had
investigated the takeover of his Pergamon publishing business by
an American company.
After finding that Pergamon's profits were based on dealings
with Maxwell companies, the department concluded in 1971 that
the publisher was "not a person who can be relied upon to
exercise proper stewardship of a publicly quoted company".
Despite the damning verdict, Maxwell went on to run a global
publishing empire which positioned him as a rival to Murdoch,
just arrived from Australia and already starting to build a
media colossus of his own.
For years, the two men bestrode the intertwined worlds of
media and politics in Britain. Maxwell controlled the
Labour-supporting Mirror group newspapers while Murdoch had the
Sun, the tabloid that backed the Conservative Margaret Thatcher.
In New York, they also owned rival tabloids. Maxwell had the
Daily News and Murdoch the New York Post.
Both were outsiders, Murdoch with his contempt for the
old-school British establishment which he felt looked down on
his rude Australian ways, while Maxwell was by origin an East
European Jew, some of whose family perished in the Holocaust.
Decorated for bravery by the British army in World War Two,
Maxwell also had connections to the world of espionage and later
consorted with Communist rulers in the Warsaw Pact in pursuit of
his publishing interests.
Endlessly litigious and exuding the sulphurous whiff of
financial scandal, Maxwell was dubbed the "bouncing Czech" by
then prime minister Harold Wilson, under whom he served as a
Labour member of parliament during the 1960s.
The full extent of Maxwell's fraudulent dealings was only
revealed after he died in 1991, when his body was found in the
sea near his luxury yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, off the Canaries.
While controversy swirled over whether the corpulent
68-year-old had slipped, committed suicide or was the victim of
an assassination by Israel's Mossad secret service, it became
clear that Maxwell had stolen hundreds of millions of pounds
from employee pension funds to prop up his crumbling media
empire.
The verdict of the Department of Trade inspectors 20 years
earlier had not prevented Maxwell, an avowed socialist, from
taking control of a string of companies, but in the end the
judgment was shown to be essentially correct.
But while Maxwell was accused posthumously of fraud, the
case against Murdoch, as articulated by the parliamentary
committee and by a judicial inquiry also now in progress,
revolves around journalistic ethics.
Murdoch, long seen by his enemies as a sinister power behind
the throne in British politics who could make or break
governments through his newspapers, was reviled as the "Dirty
Digger" in a nod both to his Antipodean origins and the ability
of his journalists to unearth scandal.
As the phone-hacking scandal has unfolded over the last few
months, Murdoch's influence over British politicians may well be
irretrievably lost, the baleful spell he exerted over successive
administrations broken by a series of damaging disclosures
detailing how his reporters hacked the phones of celebrities,
politicians and even a murdered teenage girl.
The hacking scandal has so far not affected most of
Murdoch's media interests, which include the Wall Street Journal
and 20th Century Fox in the United States and pay-TV operations
elsewhere in the world. But it may occur to shareholders of News
Corp that the 81-year-old Murdoch is no longer the man they want
controlling the $50 billion business.
Certainly the language of the parliamentary committee's
report was damning enough. But Murdoch may well be thinking back
to what was said about his old rival all those years ago and
conclude that harsh words alone will not be enough to put an end
to his career.
(editing by Janet McBride)