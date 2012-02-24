LONDON Feb 24 Britain's independent
police watchdog launched an investigation on Friday into claims
that a senior officer passed information to Rupert Murdoch's
News International during a probe into phone hacking at one of
its newspapers.
The inquiry is examining whether details passed by the
unnamed officer to an executive at News International, the
British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp, during
the police's 2006 investigation constituted a criminal offence
or misconduct.
London's Metropolitan Police (MPS) launched that
investigation when senior royal aides reported their suspicions
that voicemails on their mobile phones had been illegally
accessed by journalists from the News of the World Sunday
tabloid.
The investigation led to the conviction of the paper's royal
reporter and a private detective.
News International claimed the practice was limited to that
"rogue reporter" but last year admitted phone hacking had been
widespread, causing a scandal that shook Murdoch's empire and
rocked the British press, police and political establishment.
The officer who headed the original inquiry told lawmakers
last July that News International chiefs had deliberately
hindered their investigation.
Police are now carrying out three new criminal
investigations and it was information from one of these that led
to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) probe
into the senior officer.
"The allegation of an inappropriate disclosure of
information from an MPS officer to an executive at News
International raises important issues of public confidence in
the MPS," IPCC Deputy Chair Deborah Glass said in a statement.
"I believe it is right that we independently investigate
this to determine if there was any wrongdoing."
The MPS said after "careful consideration" it had decided
not to suspend the officer, who is based within the Specialist
Operations unit which handles counter-terrorism and royal
protection and which handled the original hacking inquiry.
It said the information which prompted the investigation had
been passed to detectives by the Management and Standards
Committee set up by Murdoch which is trawling through 300
million emails to hunt for any evidence of criminality.
Information it has uncovered has led to the arrest of some
of the most senior journalists on Britain's top-selling Sun
tabloid newspaper as well as a number of serving and former
police officers over claims they were paid for passing
information to reporters.